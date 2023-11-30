  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Vision document being prepared for Viksit Bharat

Vision document being prepared for Viksit Bharat
x
Highlights

New Delhi: NITI Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam on Wednesday said a vision document is being prepared for India to become a developed economy of about USD...

New Delhi: NITI Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam on Wednesday said a vision document is being prepared for India to become a developed economy of about USD 30 trillion by 2047, and it will be released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January next year.

The draft 'Vision India @2047' document will outline the institutional and structural changes/ reforms that will be needed for the country to become a developed nation by 2047. "A vision plan is being prepared for India to become a developed economy... the prime minister will release the document in January," Subrahmanyam said while addressing an event organised by industry body FICCI.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X