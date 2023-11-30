Vision document being prepared for Viksit Bharat

New Delhi: NITI Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam on Wednesday said a vision document is being prepared for India to become a developed economy of about USD 30 trillion by 2047, and it will be released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January next year.

The draft 'Vision India @2047' document will outline the institutional and structural changes/ reforms that will be needed for the country to become a developed nation by 2047. "A vision plan is being prepared for India to become a developed economy... the prime minister will release the document in January," Subrahmanyam said while addressing an event organised by industry body FICCI.

