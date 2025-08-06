Visva-Bharati heritage walk introduced for tourists

Kolkata: The authorities of Visva-Bharati, a central university in West Bengal, have started a heritage walk on every Sunday to enable visitors to have a glimpse of famous spots on the campus, a varsity official said.

The first heritage walk began on August 3 and will now take place every Sunday, led by trained guides, Visva-Bharati spokesperson and senior faculty member Atig Ghosh told PTI on Wednesday.

Visva-Bharati, founded by Rabindranath Tagore in 1921 in Santiniketan, is a unique institution that blends Indian traditions with global educational ideals.

Hundreds of people - both locals as well as tourists from outside Birbhum district and abroad - eagerly participated in the five walking tours from 10 am to 3:30 pm on August 3, he said.

The visitors went around places like glass-walled 'Upasana Griha', 'Uttarayana' complex, 'Chhhatimtala', 'Kala Bhavana', and 'Rabindra Bhavana Museum' - as the university-appointed guides enlightened them with the historic and cultural significance of these spots, the official said.

Ghosh said, "Tickets are available on the day of the walk from 9 am at the Rabindra-Bhavana counter and participation is on a first-come, first-served basis, with each walking tour accommodating up to 35 people."

"Taking into account the people's sentiment and emotion associated with Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore, mobile photography is permitted during the walks to allow them to frame the moments, but videography has not been allowed," he added.