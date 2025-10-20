VP Radhakrishnan welcomes PM Modi for Diwali greetings

New Delhi: On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, Vice-President of India CP Radhakrishnan warmly welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to his official residence in New Delhi, marking a moment of festive camaraderie and constitutional grace.

The meeting took place at the Vice-President’s enclave, where the two leaders exchanged Deepawali greetings in a gesture that underscored the spirit of unity and tradition at the heart of India’s democratic institutions.

Sharing the moment on his official X handle, Vice-President Radhakrishnan wrote, “Delighted to welcome and meet our Honourable Prime Minister of India Shri @narendramodi Ji at the Vice-President’s enclave today and exchange Deepawali greetings.”

The post was accompanied by a photograph of the two leaders in conversation, radiating warmth and mutual respect.

The Vice-President, who has consistently championed values of inclusivity, Dharma, and national progress, also extended his Diwali wishes to citizens across India and abroad.

In a separate message, he reflected on the deeper significance of the festival, describing it as a celebration of “the triumph of goodness over evil and knowledge over ignorance.”

He urged citizens to embrace positivity and uphold the civilisational ethos of generosity and compassion.

Prime Minister Modi, who has been actively participating in Diwali engagements across the capital—including his visit to Rashtrapati Bhavan to greet President Droupadi Murmu—emphasised the importance of cultural continuity and national pride during the festival.

His meeting with the Vice-President added a ceremonial flourish to the day’s events, reinforcing the bonds between the executive and legislative pillars of governance.

The exchange of greetings between the Prime Minister and Vice-President was widely appreciated on social media, with citizens welcoming the display of simplicity and tradition.

As diyas lit up homes across the country, the gathering at the Vice-President’s residence served as a quiet yet powerful reminder of the values that Diwali celebrates—light, harmony, and the enduring strength of India’s democratic spirit.