Wait for political sensation: KCR

New Delhi: Some sensation on the political arena is necessary in the country and soon it will happen. This was the reaction of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Saturday.

Speaking to the media after visiting Motibagh Sarvodaya School in Africa Avenue Marg run by the Delhi government, KCR gave a clear indication that he and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal were teaming up to make an opposition front against the BJP.

It remains to be seen whether it would be with or without Congress. The possibility cannot be ruled out since Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that Congress is not "Big Daddy," it respects regional parties and will take them along in the fight against BJP.

Earlier during the day Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav called on KCR. It is learnt that Akhilesh extended unconditional support to KCR in his initiative to bring all Regional parties on to one platform.

During the 30-minute meeting, they reportedly discussed the possibility of formation of a Front led by all regional parties and also exchanged views on political developments taking place in the poll-bound Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

Party sources said that KCR explained to Akhilesh about his idea of floating a political front with Regional parties to fight against BJP ahead of next general election. He told him that the BJP-led Union Government was resorting to politics of vendetta against non-BJP Governments. He also told him how the Centre had stopped Telangana from seeking loans from the financial institutions and how it was working against the spirit of federalism. He said to fight the BJP it was imperative to have unity among all regional parties.

KCR told him that he had prepared a draft blueprint on optimum utilisation of water and energy in the country and that he proposes to hold a conclave on national issues by inviting retired bureaucrats from across the country and representatives of regional parties.