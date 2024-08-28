Wanted criminal held after exchange of fire

New Delhi: A wanted criminal was arrested following a brief exchange of fire with police in northeast Delhi’s Gokalpuri area, officials said on Tuesday. The criminal, Ravi alias Rinku (42), of Gokal Pur village, is the main accused in a murder case registered on Saturday. Three of his associates have already been arrested in the case, police said.

According to police, Ravi and his friend allegedly killed Neeraj Arora following an argument over a minor issue while all of them were consuming liquor in the Gokalpuri area. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Joy Tirkey said Ravi faces seven criminal cases, including three of murder in Pandav Nagar, Jyoti Nagar and Gokalpuri.