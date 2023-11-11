  • Menu
Waqf Board illegal appointments case: Delhi court rejects ED's plea for custodial interrogation of arrested accused

A Delhi court on Saturday rejected the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) request for a 14-day custodial interrogation of three individuals arrested in a case related to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Waqf Board recruitment, which also involves AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan.

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Saturday rejected the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) request for a 14-day custodial interrogation of three individuals arrested in a case related to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Waqf Board recruitment, which also involves AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan.

Special Judge Nyay Bindu, following defence counsel advocate Nitesh Rana's accusations of "illegal detention", sent the accused to judicial custody until November 12.

The defence counsel claimed that the ED presented his clients after nearly 30 hours of detention, exceeding the 24-hour limit prescribed by law.

The court sent Zeeshan Haider, Daud Nasir and Jawed Immam Siddiqui to judicial custody till tomorrow, saying the arguments were likely to take a long time.

The case involves allegations that Khan, as the Delhi Waqf Board chairman, illegally recruited 32 people in violation of norms and government guidelines.

