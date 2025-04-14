Waqf protests turn violent in Bengal

Kolkata: Three people were killed in West Bengal's Murshidabad district following violent clashes linked to ongoing protests against the controversial Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025, the police said. Over 150 people have been arrested in connection with the violence that broke out in Muslim-majority Murshidabad district on Friday.

Among those dead, two were killed in clashes while one man was killed in firing, Additional Director General (ADG), Law and Order, Jawed Shamim said.

A special bench of the Calcutta High Court ordered deployment of Central Forces in Jangipur.

Soon after, the Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan held a video conference with Chief Secretary and DGP of West Bengal. The DGP briefed the Secretary that the situation was tense but under control and was being monitored closely.

Mohan stated that apart from nearly 300 BSF personnel locally available in Murshidabad, additional 5 Companies have been deployed at the request of the state government. The Centre, said Mohan, is also closely monitoring the situation and has assured the state all possible assistance.

In another development, at least 18 police personnel were injured as a protest rally demanding the rollback of the Waqf (Amendment) Act turned violent in Tripura's Unakoti district on Sunday.

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has declared that her state would not implement the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

“We have made our position clear on this matter - we do not support this law. This law will not be implemented in our state. So what is the riot about?” she said in a post on X. The Chief Minister has appealed for peace and harmony, underlining that the law was enacted by the central government. Banerjee cautioned against political misuse of religion and warned of legal action against those inciting riots.

“Remember, we did not make the law that many are agitating against. The law was made by the central government. So the answer you want should be sought from the central government,” the Chief Minister added.