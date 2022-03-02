War hits home: Russian shelling kills Karnataka student in Kharkiv

Kharkiv: An Indian student Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar from Haveri district of Karnataka was killed in Ukraine's Kharkiv on Tuesday morning in shelling as the war between Russia and Ukraine reached the streets of big cities on sixth day.

India's Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "With profound sorrow we confirm that an Indian student lost his life in shelling in Kharkiv this morning. The Ministry is in touch with his family." He also said: "We convey our deepest condolences to the family."

India's foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla is calling in Ambassadors of Russia and Ukraine to reiterate India's demand for urgent safe passage for the Indian nationals who are still in Kharkiv and cities in other conflict zones. "Similar action is also being undertaken by our Ambassadors in Russia and Ukraine," Bagchi said.

Russia shelled the Ukrainian city of the second largest city Kharkiv on Tuesday damaging various installations over there. The Russian troops have also surrounded Ukraine capital city Kyiv on Tuesday and asked civilians to leave the city on the urgent note.

"All civilians in the city can freely leave the Ukrainian capital along the Kyiv-Vasylkiv highway. This direction is open and safe," Russian defence ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said. Immediately thereafter, the Indian Embassy in Ukraine asked the stranded nationals to leave Kyiv immediately by any means.

"All Indian nationals, including students are advised to leave Kyiv urgently today. Preferably by available trains or through any other means available," Indian Embassy said in an advisory.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to the father of Indian student Naveen Gyanagoudar, who died in shelling in war-hit Ukraine. Modi offered his heartfelt condolences to the family following the tragedy.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai called up Naveen's father, Shekarappa Gyanagoudar and consoled him. Terming the development as a real tragedy, the Chief Minister assured the family of all support for bringing back Naveen's mortal remains to India. He said that the state government is following up on the matter with the Ministry of External Affairs.

Recounting his son's last phone call to him earlier Tuesday morning, an emotional Shekarappa Gyanagoudar said that Naveen used to telephone him at least two or three times a day.

Shekarappa Gyanagoudar complained that no one from the Indian embassy reached the students stuck in Kharkiv, which is witnessing hostilities. His family members said Naveen was in the fourth year of his course in the Kharkiv medical college.

The student's uncle Ujjanagouda said Naveen along with others from Karnataka was stuck in a bunker in Kharkiv. He had gone out in the morning to exchange currency and to fetch some food when the shelling happened, in which he was killed instantaneously. On Tuesday when he rang up his father, Naveen said there was no food and water in the bunker, Ujjanagouda stated.