Wasnik to head Cong's National Alliance Committee set up ahead of 4th INDIA bloc meeting
New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, ahead of the fourth meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc on Tuesday, announced a five-member National Alliance Committee with Mukul Wasnik as its convenor.
In an official communication, Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal said, "In the run-up to the General Elections-2024, the Congress President has constituted a National Alliance Committee with immediate effect."
Besides Wasnik, the party has named former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Salman Khurshid and Mohan Prakash as its members.
The five-member committee will take care of the seat sharing talks for the Congress in the INDIA bloc.
The fourth meeting of the INDIA bloc is scheduled at 3 pm on Tuesday at Ashoka Hotel.
The first meeting of the INDIA bloc took place in Patna on June 23 while the second meeting took place in Bengaluru on July 17 and 18.
The third meeting of the alliance was held in Mumbai on August 31 and September 1 and the 14-member coordination committee and 19-member election strategy committee were announced.
As many as 28 parties have come together to take on the BJP at the Centre in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.