Watch: Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad Attacks Canteen Staff Over Bad Dal in Mumbai
Highlights
Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad from Buldhana assaulted canteen staff at the Akashvani MLA Residence in Mumbai after being served dal that smelled bad.
Sanjay Gaikwad, a politician from Shiv Sena, was eating lunch at a canteen in Mumbai. He ordered dal (lentils), chapati, and rice. When he smelled the dal, he thought it was bad and unsafe to eat. He asked the canteen staff to smell it too.
Angry about the bad food, he asked who cooked the dal. When the canteen operator came to talk, Gaikwad slapped and punched him. He also hurt some other staff members.
Later, Gaikwad said the food was bad and dangerous for many people. He said he did the right thing and that this is how his party acts. Videos of the incident were shared widely on social media.
