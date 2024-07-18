Watch The Viral Video Of Doctor's Quick Actions Saving Lives At Delhi Airport And On Air India Flight

A doctor’s swift action recently saved an elderly man who suffered a heart attack at Delhi Airport. The incident, which took place at Terminal 2, was recorded by a bystander and is now widely shared on social media.



In one video, the doctor is seen rushing to assist the elderly man, who had collapsed and reportedly lost his pulse after the heart attack. She performs CPR until his pulse returns.

Another video shows the man regaining consciousness as the doctor continues to pump his chest, encouraging him to "take deep breaths." She then asks the bystanders to seek help from airport staff, urging, "This is an emergency, please call someone." Below is the viral video, have a look at it:

Today at T2 Delhi Airport, a gentleman in his late 60s had a heart attack in the food court area.



This lady Doctor revived him in 5 mins.



Super proud of Indian doctors.



Please share this so that she can be acknowledged. pic.twitter.com/pLXBMbWIV4 — Rishi Bagree (@rishibagree) July 17, 2024

Social media users are praising the doctor’s heroic efforts, though her identity remains unknown.



Similarly, on July 2, during an Air India flight from Delhi to San Francisco, a 56-year-old woman fell ill, experiencing dizziness and repeated vomiting. She was promptly assisted by Dr. Gigy V. Kuruttukulam, medical director at Kerala's Rajagiri Hospital.



Dr. Kuruttukulam, the only doctor on board, identified himself to the flight officials and used the woman’s Apple watch to monitor her heartbeat, oxygen saturation, and conduct an ECG. Discovering her low oxygen levels and high blood pressure, he administered the necessary injections from the flight's medical kit.

