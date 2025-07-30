Wayanad Landslide Memorial Site Designated 'Hrudayabhoomi' On Tragedy's First Anniversary

Kerala's Wayanad district has designated the mass burial site for victims of the catastrophic Chooralmala-Mundakkai landslide as 'Hrudayabhoomi' (Heartland) as the region observes the first anniversary of the devastating natural disaster.

The Puthumalai cemetery, where 264 individuals were interred following the landslide, received its new name during commemorative ceremonies featuring interfaith prayers. The burial ground represents a unique approach to honoring victims, with graves arranged without religious segregation, reflecting the community's unified response to tragedy.

DNA analysis successfully identified approximately 130 of the 264 buried individuals. Despite authorities offering families the option to retrieve remains for traditional burial rites, many relatives opted to leave their loved ones undisturbed. The decision reflected a sentiment that those who lived as neighbors should remain together in death, providing greater solace than separation would offer.

The establishment of this dedicated burial ground resulted from practical challenges faced by local authorities. Initially, two unidentified bodies were cremated at Kalpetta Myladi Para public crematorium after DNA sample collection. However, legal complications prompted the District Collector to acquire 65 cents of land from Harrison's Malayalam Plantation in Puthumalai, creating a purpose-built final resting place.

Each grave bears individual numbering and identification tags for future reference. When DNA testing revealed that remains found in separate locations belonged to single individuals, authorities respectfully consolidated these fragments into unified graves.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expressed solidarity with Wayanad residents, acknowledging the enduring pain while emphasizing continued support for the affected community. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan characterized the disaster's anniversary as representing Kerala's resilience model, demonstrating collective strength in overcoming unprecedented challenges without losing hope.

The commemoration underscores how the tragedy transformed the affected region's approach to memorializing loss while fostering community unity across religious and social boundaries.