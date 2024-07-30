Wayanad landslide toll touches 93; CM Vijayan describes it as worst disaster to hit Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday described the Wayanad landslide disaster as one of the worst-ever witnessed in the state as the death toll touched 93 and is expected to go higher with many injured, buried or missing.

The worst affected areas include Churalpara, Velarimala, Mundakayil and Pothukalu and the locals from these areas who managed to escape are shattered as hundreds of homes have been totally destroyed.

“The figure of the dead is not the final one as rescue operations are continuing. Till now 34 bodies have been identified and 18 have been handed over to relatives.

“The rescue operations will stop after dark. As many as 128 people have been injured and a few areas have been completely washed away as there were heavy rains in the affected areas for the last few days,” said CM Vijayan.

“It’s a tragedy which one cannot ever think of. Just imagine these people, including children, went to sleep last night and tragedy struck and many were swept away by nature’s fury.

“In Malappuram District 16 bodies were found floating in the Chaliyar River. Dismembered body parts have also been taken out of the river.

“A team led by a Lieutenant Colonel has rescued people trapped in the Mundakayil market area using a ropeway which the Army set up,” added CM Vijayan.

“The first landslide occurred at 2 A.M. and then again at 4.10 A.M. The road connecting Mundakayil to Churalpara has been washed away. The river which was flowing in the affected area has branched out and is flowing in two directions, flooding homes,” said Vijayan.

“There will be more people trapped in the area and a massive rescue effort is presently on, in which numerous agencies including the three Defence forces, NDRF, the fire department and the police are doing their best and it will continue,” added Vijayan.

“After the tragedy struck, I received calls from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, West Bengal Governor A Bose. Each of them pledged their full support for the state,” said CM Vijayan.

He said there are around 3,069 people in various camps in the affected areas.

CM Vijayan said after hearing about the tragedy, contributions to the Chief Minister Distress Relief Fund have started pouring in from various quarters.

Meanwhile the Army team, after several hours of hard work, set up a temporary Bailey Bridge and was able to rescue numerous people who were trapped at Mundakayil area.

Late on Tuesday evening an IAF helicopter also arrived after it failed to arrive due to the inclement weather in the morning.

The injured people are now being transported to hospitals in the helicopter.