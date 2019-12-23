We are still considered 'valid' for we never took shortcuts: Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla

New Delhi : Veteran designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, who recently completed 33 years in the fashion industry, say the reason why they are still considered "valid" is that they never took shortcuts.

"Just for the fact that when we started off we dressed Jaya Bachchan. We then styled her daughter Shweta Nanda and then her daughter Navya as well. So it's three generations. To remain valid over three generations, it takes a toll. We had to work very hard and there are no shortcuts. But it's a journey," said Khosla.

This journey, he said, has taught him to be "true to yourself, true to your work and don't judge. Live and let live." The designer duo on Thursday held a curtain raiser of Blenders Pride Fashion Tours 15th edition where they showcased their creation based on the theme "My Blend, My Pride".

"Our theme is 'My Blend, My pride', because we are all about taking inspiration from all across India, reviving things from all over India and blending it together and getting this magical mix which is Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

We are also proud of what we do and we have revived lots and lots of craft and therefore pride just makes it, that's how 'My Blend My Pride' came about."

"It's basically rooted in India, shows will be rooted in India as always. As Abu and Sandeep, we are all about India's diversity.

There's so much diversity in food, craft and you can never get enough of India. In someone's drawing-room or an antique shop you may come across something which you may have missed," he said.

Unfortunately, Khosla said, they have not been a part of the fashion brigade even though they are the founding members of the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI). "We have not taken part in every fashion week that has happened. But selectively took part in very few. So we not conventional in a sense".

However, he believes that fashion tours and weeks are important for new as well as established designers. "It is very important for young upcoming designers because it gives them a platform to at least get noticed, be written about and also express themselves.

It is also wonderful for the established brands because they get to show the collections and be written about and be spoken about and get noticed," Khosla noted.

Khosla said he decided to participate in the fashion event because he believes it will let the creative energy run wild and also, it will be a fabulous production.