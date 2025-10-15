We defeated BJP in Awadh, Biharis will defeat it in Magadh: Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday launched an attack on the BJP, urging the people of Bihar to vote the saffron party out of power in the November Assembly polls.

Addressing a press conference here, Akhilesh Yadav said: "We have defeated the BJP in Awadh in Uttar Pradesh. Now it is the turn of the people of Bihar to defeat it in Magadh."

Accusing the BJP of pushing Bihar into unemployment and inflation, the SP chief appealed to voters to support candidates from socialist and alliance parties.

"The BJP has only contributed to joblessness and rising prices in Bihar. People must vote for those who work for social justice and equality," he said.

Taking a jibe at the Uttar Pradesh government, he remarked: "This government tells black lies while sitting at a white table. When it was time for them to leave, they suddenly remembered to clean the Gomti. The SP had already developed a model to clean the Gomti and the Varuna. The work should continue on that model."

Akhilesh Yadav accused the UP’s BJP government of failing to maintain law and order, alleging that atrocities against Dalits, backward classes, and minorities were highest under its rule.

Citing NCRB data, he said: "Police are being used for political purposes, while criminals roam freely."

On the government’s idea of promoting 'cow tourism', Akhilesh Yadav quipped: "First protect people from wolves before talking about cow tourism. One of our MLAs has reported 43 incidents where people were attacked by wolves. Serve cows, we have no objection -- but save Uttar Pradesh from bulls first."

Continuing his attack, he said the BJP has no governance model to show. "They talk about encounters to claim law and order, but how could incidents like Banthra happen if that were true? There’s no fertiliser available anywhere, sugarcane prices haven’t increased, and farmers’ lands are being looted," he alleged.

He also mocked the BJP’s ‘swadeshi’ narrative, saying it was hollow. "The government is feeding people ‘swadeshi’ powder while importing everything from abroad. If they are truly swadeshi at heart, they should impose tariffs on Chinese goods," he added.



