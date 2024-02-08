We freed UP from the status of BIMARU state: Yogi

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Thursday, said that labelling UP as BIMARU state was a “political mindset”.

He highlighted the transformative shift in perspective, noting that Uttar Pradesh has now become the second-largest economy in the country.

“Our current objective is to propel UP into the position of the leading economy in the nation," he emphasized.

Addressing the curtain raiser ceremony of the second edition of the International Trade Show held at Lok Bhavan here, the chief minister said, “Traditional craftsmen, artisans, and young entrepreneurs in the state who were once disappointed now have enthusiasm on their faces. The ODOP scheme has now become the foundation of a self-reliant India.”

The chief minister inaugurated 13 projects of industrial estates and ODOP CFCs. He also honoured traditional artisans and craftsmen from various districts.

During his address, the chief minister expressed gratitude to the MSME department, extended congratulations to new entrepreneurs, and bestowed honours upon skilled craftsmen and artisans in the state. He highlighted the success of last year's International Trade Show in Greater Noida, which set a new record and served as a robust platform to showcase Uttar Pradesh's potential.

He said, “For the first time, more than 500 foreign buyers participated, and it engaged around 70,000 people with a footfall of 3 lakh.”

He announced that the second edition of the International Trade Show will take place in Greater Noida from September 25 to 29. Through this event, Uttar Pradesh is once again going to demonstrate its capabilities to the global community.

He mentioned that artisans, craftsmen, and young entrepreneurs in Uttar Pradesh had the capability, but they lacked encouragement from the government and a suitable platform. The state had numerous units of MSMEs for centuries, but due to continuous government neglect and ‘Inspector Raj,’ entrepreneurs were distressed and forced to migrate.

“In 2018, we initiated the ODOP scheme, enabling traditional industries to enter the market and providing technological support. As a result, UP's ODOP has now become a unique scheme in the country. ODOP has become the foundation stone of a self-reliant India, bringing pride to Uttar Pradesh”, the chief minister added.

Underlining the significant growth in exports from Rs 86,000 crore to Rs 2 lakh crore, he highlighted the resulting increase in employment opportunities.

“To boost up young entrepreneurs, we have started Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Yojana in this budget, under which interest-free loans are being provided,” he added.

The chief minister also laid the foundation stone of industrial establishments in Rae Bareli, Mau, Pratapgarh and Mahoba under MSME Cluster Park Scheme. He also laid the foundation stone of the Trade Promotion Centre in Gomti Nagar Lucknow under Infrastructure and Export Scheme.

