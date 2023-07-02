Live
We support UCC but not manner of implementation: Mayawati
Bahujan Samaj Party President Mayawati has said that while her party was not against the implementation of the uniform civil code (UCC) but she did not support the way BJP was trying to implement the same in the country.
“It is not right to politicise this issue and forcefully implement UCC in the country,” she said in a statement.
Mayawati said “The implementation of UCC will strengthen the country and unite Indians. It will also develop a sense of brotherhood among people. The forceful implementation of UCC is not right, politicising this issue will create problems. The govt should currently focus on issues like inflation, unemployment, education and healthcare.”
