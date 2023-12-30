We will continue to serve people with new energy: Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: After returning from a ten-day Vipassana meditation program in Punjab's Hoshiarpur region, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal informed through his social media account X on Saturday that he had returned to the national capital. He further said in a post that this sadhana gives me immense peace, and from today onwards, we will again start serving the public with new energy. Good luck to all!

10 दिन की विपश्यना साधना के बाद आज वापिस लौटा। इस साधना से असीम शांति मिलती है। नई ऊर्जा के साथ आज से फिर जनता की सेवा में लगेंगे।



सबका मंगल हो! — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 30, 2023

It is worth noting that Kejriwal is scheduled to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on January 3 for interrogation in a money laundering case involving excise policy.



Gautam Lal, a trustee of the DDVC, recognized Kejriwal before he left the meditation center. This was Kejriwal's first time practicing Vipassana in Punjab. He has already completed similar practice in Jaipur, Nagpur, Dharamkot, and Bengaluru.

Vipassana, an ancient Indian meditation method, focuses on self-transformation through self-observation. During the meditation, Kejriwal followed all the rules, including refraining from using mobile phones, the internet, television, and newspapers. A DDVC spokesperson said his daily routine starts at 4 a.m. and ends at 9 p.m., with simple food and no eating after noon.