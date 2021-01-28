WEF - India fulfilled global responsibility by saving lives during corona epidemic, said Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed the Davos Agenda of the World Economic Forum. The Prime Minister said, "Amidst the apprehensions, I have brought the message of more than 130 crore Indians with confidence, positivity and hope for the world."

In this digital conference, Prime Minister Modi said, 'In just 12 days, India has vaccinated over 23 lakh health workers. He said that in the coming few months we will achieve the target of vaccinating the corona virus to 300 million elderly and people suffering from other diseases in the country.

He said that today India is among those countries which have been able to save the lives of more and more people from Corona and where the number of Covid cases is continuously decreasing. India is now beginning to provide unique health ID to its citizens. This will make access to better health services easier.

More Corona vaccines will come from India now

The Prime Minister said that two Made in India vaccines are available. The World Economic Forum will be relieved to know that more vaccines will come from India in the coming times. Bharat Biotech has manufactured 'Covaxine'. At the same time, Oxford's vaccine 'Covishield' has been produced by the Serum Institute of India.

'India discharges its global responsibility'

He said that 'Survey Santu Niramaya' means that the whole world should be healthy, following these thousands of years old tradition, India has discharged its global responsibility in this difficult time. When airfields were closed in many countries, India transported over one lakh people to their countries and delivered essential medicines to more than 150 countries.

'India is saving lives of many countries'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India is saving the lives of many countries by sending vaccines against the Covid-19 epidemic and developing the necessary infrastructure for vaccination. Prime Minister Modi said that India's contribution in the war against the corona virus global epidemic will always be remembered.

India has the capability, competence, reliability

The Prime Minister said that our self-sufficient India campaign is committed to the wellbeing of the world and the global supply chain. He said that India has the capabilities, competence and credibility to strengthen the global supply chain. India started it with a resolve to increase the capabilities of its economy.

Many improvements made for better economy

He said that to improve the economy, India has made several reforms one after the other, which have been waiting for a long time. The government has taken several important steps to increase production. We have reduced corporate tax to 15 per cent for new production units, reduced GST rates, simplified the tax regime.