Well-Rounded, High-Quality Education Is A Need Of The Hour: Internshala

New Delhi: Skill training is the need of the hour since practical knowledge of futuristic skills will lead to higher chances of employment not just within the country but globally. Hans India spoke with Mr. Sarvesh Agrawal, founder and CEO, Internshala, to know the ever-so changing dynamics of pre-employment training, especially in an era of Digital Skilling.

Mr. Sarvesh believes that the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 identifies the increasing demand for skilled professionals specifically involving mathematics, computer science, and data science, in conjunction with multidisciplinary abilities across science, social sciences, and humanities.

"It envisages an education system which focuses on holistic, essential, and experiential learning. This is a welcome change as at Internshala also, we firmly believe in skill building and experiential learning through in-demand skill trainings and internships to enable the students in becoming career ready," Sarvesh told Hans India.

He added, "A well-rounded high-quality education is a need of the hour for the students of India. The promised increased investment in education and the pivot towards an integrated education system which emphasizes conceptual learning, experiential learning, and stresses over the importance of skills like critical thinking, analytical abilities, creativity, resilience, communication, and decision making among others is a commendable step taken by the government."

The Internshala CEO believes that upon the implementation of the policy, there could be a "massive enhancement of education and overall development of India". Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, the dynamics of learning and skill training, both have changed drastically. Internshala has said that students applying to internships are open to training with both startups and established companies with equal enthusiasm on the platform across domains. The company has said that the top internship profiles that attract most interest are - technology, data science, digital marketing, content writing, social media marketing, and management related roles.

Since Hybrid mode of learning and working has made its own space throughout the world, India is not different in cohabiting an environment of offline and online learning set up. Sarvesh has told Hans India that in 2022, 51 percent internships on Internshala are work from home internships and 49 percent are in-office opportunities.

"Over 3.3 lakh companies have been on-boarded by Internshala till date. Some of the popular brands hiring from Internshala include but aren't limited to Zomato, Hindustan Unilever, Sugar Cosmetics, Decathlon, Viacom18, Boat, CRY, Caratlane, WWF, RedBus, and Kotak Mahindra," Internshala has said.