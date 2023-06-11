We’ll see as we go along, Puri on petrol prices

New Delhi: Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Saturday that oil companies will be in a position to look at the issue of reducing petrol and diesel prices if the international crude cost remains stable and these firms have a good next quarter.

The Narendra Modi-led government has ensured that there is no rise in oil prices since April 2022, the BJP leader said and noted that it will make certain that consumers suffer no hardship. Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here to mark the Modi government's nine years in power, Puri said he was not in a position to make an announcement on the issue. "As we go along we will see what can be done," the minister said. He said state-run oil marketing companies did "okay" in the last quarter. "They have recovered some of their losses.

They have been very good corporate citizens. As we go along we will see what can be done," he said.