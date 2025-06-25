West Asia Situation: India ready to help resolve conflict - MEA

New Delhi: Hours after US President Donald Trump's claims of an Iran-Israel ceasefire, India on Tuesday said it stands ready to play its part to resolve the situation and insisted on "dialogue and diplomacy" as the way forward. New Delhi said it remained "deeply concerned" about the overall situation, but welcomed reports of a ceasefire between Iran and Israel.

Though Trump announced the ceasefire between Israel and Iran, later he accused both sides of violating it. "We have been following developments overnight relating to the conflict between Iran and Israel, including the US action against Iran's nuclear facilities and Iranian retaliation against US military bases in Qatar," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.