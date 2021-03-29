West Bengal Assembly polls: Battle for Nandigram intensifies, TMC's Mamata Banerjee to hold 8 km long road show

Kolkata: TMC leader and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee intensified efforts to woo voters before campaigning for the second phase of the assembly poll ends in Nandigram on Tuesday (March 30) evening.

Her campaign in the high-stakes constituency will begin at 11 am on Monday (March 29) with an 8-kilometre roadshow from Khudiram More to Thakurchowk in Nandigram Block 2, followed by a public meeting in Jansabha Boyal II. Another one will take place at 2 pm then at 3:30 pm in the Amdabad High School Ground.

Nandigram will witness the most high-profile contest of the state assembly elections with the Chief Minister taking on her former ministerial colleague Suvendu Adhikari, who had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in December last year. Adhikari had earlier said that BJP will defeat Banerjee by over 50,000 votes from Nandigram.

The BJP will also be bringing in big names to counter the TMC's top leader. Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will take on Mamata in a massive roadshow in Nandigram on Tuesday to bat for Adhikari.