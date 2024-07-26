West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee met CM Arvind Kejriwal's family

New Delhi: Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister of West Bengal, met today with Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Apart from this, she also met Arvind Kejriwal's parents. During this, CM Mamata Banerjee touched the feet of Arvind Kejriwal's parents and took their blessings. During this, Aam Aadmi Party's Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha was also present.

After this meeting, a post was made by the Aam Aadmi Party on the party's x handle. In this, on the meeting of Mamata Banerjee and Sunita Kejriwal, Aam Aadmi Party said that INDIA is united against the dictator.

#WATCH | West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee arrives at the residence of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to meet his wife Sunita Kejriwal and his parents.AAP MP Raghav Chadha was also present. (Video: Delhi CMO) pic.twitter.com/8NpbjdffEe — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2024

Raghav Chadha said on this meeting, "West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee went CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence, met with his wife, parents, and family members, and inquired about their well-being."

Raghav Chadha further said, "Raghav Chadha stated that Mamata Banerjee expressed concern about Arvind Kejriwal's health and his well-being. She stated that during this challenging time, she is standing with the Aam Aadmi Party, expressing her support.."