West Bengal Man Bites Off Wife’s Nose in Shocking Domestic Violence Incident
Highlights
A disturbing act of domestic violence occurred in Nadia village, West Bengal, where a man bit off his wife's nose following repeated threats. Police have launched an investigation.
In a horrifying case of domestic violence, a man in Nadia village bit off his wife’s nose in the early hours of Thursday. The attack took place around 3 a.m., when the accused, Baapan Sheikh, reportedly assaulted his wife, Madhu Khatoon, during an argument.
According to Madhu’s police statement, Baapan had often joked, He often said that if he ever had the chance, he would bite off her nose and eat it.
She never imagined he would carry out the threat.
On the night of the attack, he did exactly that, causing serious injuries and heavy bleeding.
Madhu immediately reported the incident to the local police station. Authorities have launched a full investigation, and locals remain shocked by the brutality of the act.
