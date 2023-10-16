Wet spell likely to continue over Northwest India: IMD

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department on Monday said that wet spell is likely to continue over Northwest India till Tuesday while heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to continue over Tamil Nadu and Kerala during next 24 hours and reduction thereafter.

The IMD in its bulletin said that in Northwest India there is a forecast for light to moderate rainfall at many places, along with isolated thunderstorms and lightning at some isolated locations on Monday and Tuesday.

"This weather pattern is expected to reduce thereafter. Additionally, heavy rainfall is anticipated at isolated places in Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, and Punjab on Monday," it said.

There's also a likelihood of hailstorms occurring at isolated places in Uttarakhand and West Rajasthan on Monday.

In South India, light to moderate rainfall is expected at many places, with isolated heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning forecasted over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, and Mahe on Monday and Tuesday.

"On Monday, very heavy rainfall is anticipated at isolated places in Kerala and Tamil Nadu," said the weather forecast agency.

In East India, there's a forecast for light to moderate rainfall at many places, with isolated heavy rainfall expected along with thunderstorms and lightning over the Andaman & Nicobar Islands on Tuesday and Wednesday.

There is no significant weather expected over the rest of the country during the next five days, as per IMD.