WFI Chief Brij Bhushan To Hang Himself If Any Allegations Are Prooved

Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said he will hang himself even if a single allegation of sexual harassment is proven. The statement came on Sunday as farmers began to assemble at Delhi's Jantar Mantar to show their support for protesting wrestlers amid heavy security deployment.



In a video message, Singh stated that he was unable to address every problem because the Delhi Police were looking into the situation. He also challenged the wrestlers who were upset to provide proof to back up their claims. The WFI President said that “I will hang myself even if a single allegation against me is proved,” reported Hindustan Times.

With regard to the claims of sexual harassment against Singh, Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) Rakesh Tikait stepped up his call for his arrest on Saturday. He also stated that the farmers who are supporting the wrestlers will determine the next steps today.

The grapplers are slated to compete against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, and they are expecting that a khap mahapanchayat at Jantar Mantar would be a tremendous success and help them win additional support.

Meanwhile, at Jantar Mantar, where wrestlers are staging a sit-in, and in the city's border areas, Delhi Police tightened security measures. Vehicles entering Delhi were being inspected, and pickets were stepped up at the borders of Singhu, Tikri, and Ghazipur. Additionally, multiple levels of barricades have been erected at the protest location as well as in Delhi's border regions.