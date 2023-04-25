WFI Chief's Sexual Harassment Lawsuit Will Be Heard By SC On Friday

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament (MP) Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh will be the subject of the Supreme Court's hearing on Friday over the request of top wrestlers to file a lawsuit in connection with their allegations of sexual harassment. The Delhi Police received a notification from the court, which described the allegations as "serious."



Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha's bench heard the appeal for an urgent hearing after hearing from senior lawyer Kapil Sibal. He said that the wrestlers were mutely protesting. The police are not acting, he continued. Examine the claims.If a FIR is not filed, even police officers may face legal action.

According to the CJI, there are severe claims of sexual harassment made in the plea at the request of wrestlers who have represented India. Give notice with a Friday return deadline. In accordance with Article 32 of the Constitution, which enables people to appeal to the highest court for redress, the court is aware of its obligation to defend fundamental rights, he added.

The bench ordered that the petition's petitioners' names be redacted. It further stated that the public should have access to the redacted version of the plea.

The wrestlers, which included Olympic medalists, rejected the sports ministry's offer of dialogue and petitioned the court on Monday to file a lawsuit against Singh. The wrestlers were included in the plea, along with a kid who allegedly experienced sexual harassment. They said that despite their persistent efforts, Delhi Police refused to file a FIR in response to their April 21 complaint.

Meanwhile, they requested an urgent hearing from the bench on Monday through senior attorney Narendra Hooda. The petition was not approved for mentioning, but the CJI instructed Hooda to bring it up in front of him on Tuesday after following protocol. The petitioners informed the court that because Singh is a member of the ruling party, they should not expect justice from the police or the government. In order to request the filing of a FIR regarding complaints that date from 2012 to last year, the petition named the head of the Delhi police department and the SHO of the Connaught Place police station as respondents.