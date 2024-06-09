Live
- Goa: Beachgoers urged to avoid venturing into the sea
- Narendra Modi oath taking ceremony live updates: Event to begin in few hours
- Six Maharashtra MPs set to get ministerial berths
- Trinamool's Sagarika Ghose declines invitation to PM Modi’s swearing-in ceremony
- Modi 3.0: Kumaraswamy to be sworn in as Cabinet Minister
- Jayapradham IFTU Manuguru Area Mahasabha to be held on 16th of this month. IFTU District President R. Madhusudan Reddy
- PM Modi's traditional Sambalpuri stole highlights his focus on Odisha
- Narasapuram MP Srinivasa Varma.. the luckiest in politics BJP gave a cabinet berth to a true activist
- BJP govt in Odisha to take oath on June 12
- Group-1 Preliminary Exam Concluded Peacefully : District Collector Dr. Priyanka Ala
What Modi told the Minister designates at a meeting just now
Highlights
PM told the new team of Modi 3.0 core team that governance begins immediately after oath taking. Most are retaining old portfolios.
He said priority should be given to complete pending works and implement 100 day action plan. He said strengthen people's faith. He also said take Sankalp for Vikasit Bharat, serve people go extra mile.
Super Star Rajani Kanth to attend Modi 3.0 swearing in in the evening today at Rashtrapati Bhavan along with foreign dignitaries.
