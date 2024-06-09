What Modi told the Minister designates at a meeting just now

PM told the new team of Modi 3.0 core team that governance begins immediately after oath taking. Most are retaining old portfolios.

He said priority should be given to complete pending works and implement 100 day action plan. He said strengthen people's faith. He also said take Sankalp for Vikasit Bharat, serve people go extra mile.

Super Star Rajani Kanth to attend Modi 3.0 swearing in in the evening today at Rashtrapati Bhavan along with foreign dignitaries.