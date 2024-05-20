  • Menu
AP wins 13 prizes in 'National Skill Competitions'

AP wins 13 prizes in ‘National Skill Competitions’
Highlights

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh won 13 medals which includes 1 gold, 1 bronze and 11 medallions of excellence in the India Skill Competitions held at Delhi...

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh won 13 medals which includes 1 gold, 1 bronze and 11 medallions of excellence in the India Skill Competitions held at Delhi from May 15 to 19. The event was organised as part of the World Skill Competitions to be held on Lyon, France 2024.

World Skills Competition is an international skill competition conducted once in two years. As many as 900 candidates participated in 60 trades showcasing their skills.

In all, 42 candidates from 37 trades have participated from Andhra Pradesh. APSSDC has provided training to these candidates. We secured Gold in Cosmetic Design, bronze in Mechanical CAD, followed by medallion of excellences in 11 other trades.

