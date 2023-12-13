  • Menu
Who needs 'Money Heist' fiction when you have Cong: PM

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday invoked a popular crime series to assail the Congress on the recovery of more than Rs 350 crore from premises linked to its MP Dhiraj Prasad Sahu.

The prime minister made the remarks in reaction to a post on X by the BJP in which it shared a video showing pictures of Sahu with senior Congress leaders, including party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, and the piles of cash recovered during Income Tax raids on premises linked to the Jharkhand MP. The BJP captioned the video "Congress presents the Money Heist!" while the series' popular title song plays in the background.

"In India, who needs 'Money Heist' fiction, when you have the Congress Party, whose heists are legendary for 70 years and counting," the prime minister said in his post.



