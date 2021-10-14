Whoever wins Goa goes on to win general elections: Chidambaram

Panaji, Oct 14: Recounting recent electoral history, former Union Finance Minister and AICC senior observer for the 2022 assembly elections in Goa, P. Chidambaram on Thursday said that whoever wins Goa ascends to power in the national capital.

"Let me say one thing about history. Whoever wins Goa wins Delhi. In 2007 we won Goa, in 2009 we won Delhi. In 2012 we unfortunately lost Goa, in 2014 we lost Delhi. In 2017, you won Goa, but our legislators lost Goa and in 2019 we lost Delhi," Chidambaram said after the inauguration of the party's election office in Panaji.

"This time we will win Goa in 2022 and we will win Delhi in 2024. Go forward with courage and confidence that victory is ours," Chidambaram also said.

Obliquely referring to national parties like the Aam Aadmi Party, Trinamool Congress and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, Chidambaram also said that Goa was no longer a colony, which could be colonised by invaders.

"Goa is not a colony to be colonised by some political party. Goa will be ruled by Goans," Chidambaram said.

"Goa cannot become a political colony of any invader. Goa must be governed by Goans, Goa is of Goans by Goans and for Goans," he added.

Chidambaram also urged Congress workers in the state to win the hearts and minds of people in the run up to the polls to make sure that the Congress wins the 2022 polls.

"We have spent enough time planning and discussion. Now is the time to go into the field and start the work. Between now and 100 days from now, there will be elections. I do not know the date of the election, but let me count 100 days from today," the former Union Minister said.

"Every day we must move forward, win more hearts and minds, win more votes and send a credible message to the whole of Goa and the whole of India that Goa will see a Congress government in 2022," he added.