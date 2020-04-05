Why Air India evacuating foreign nationals?

New Delhi: Air India is busy in evacuating foreigners who are stranded in India to their destinations and winning accolades but the Congress has raised the issue of safety of the crew and alleged that "Govt is risking our pilots and crew and why foreign countries are not using their airlines."

Jaiveer Shergill, who himself is a trained pilot, raised fingers and said, "Germany, Canada, France is chartering Air India to fly their nationals" He asked why is Germany not using Lufthansa, Canada not using Air Canada & France not using Air France?

"Why is Govt risking our pilots crew who have anyways complained of sub-standard protective gear? "said Shergill. The Air India in its mission has evacuated Indian Citizens from China which was the epicentre of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Air India has said in a statement, "All these flights are being operated adhering to all safety protocols laid down by the DGCA." The airline is scheduled to operate 18 charter flights to fly back German, French, Irish and Canadian nationals stranded in India amid the nationwide lockdown, as requested by their respected embassies.

"While the Germans and French will be flown to Frankfurt and Paris, the other two nationalities will be taken to Heathrow in London from where Canada and Ireland (governments) would be making further travel arrangements for them," the statement said.