Why Delhi police deleted tweet on Brij Bhushan case?

New Delhi : The investigation into the sexual harassment case against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is under progress and reports claiming that the Delhi Police has not found sufficient evidence are “wrong”, officials said on Wednesday.

The police had earlier said that they had not found sufficient evidence to arrest Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Singh, who is accused of sexually harassing seven female wrestlers, including a minor.

“Some media channels are broadcasting the news of the police filing the final report in the case filed by the women wrestlers. This news is totally wrong. This case is still under investigation and a proper report will be placed in the court only after complete investigation,” it said in a tweet in Hindi from its official account that was soon deleted.

The wrestlers, who had been protesting at Jantar Mantar since April 23 seeking the arrest of Singh, were removed from the site by the police on Sunday after they tried to march to the new Parliament building following its inauguration.

They were detained before being released later.

On April 28, Delhi Police filed two FIRs against Brij Bhushan on allegations of sexual harassment levelled by seven women wrestlers.

While the first FIR pertains to allegations of a minor wrestler and was registered under POCSO Act, the second was related to outraging modesty.

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur asks protesting wrestlers to be patient and trust the probe into allegations against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh. Thakur urged wrestlers not to take any step that will undermine sports. “We all are in favour of the sport and sportspersons,” he says.

Some of India’s best wrestlers accompanied by hundreds of supporters gathered in Haridwar on the banks of the Ganga yesterday, threatening to immerse their Olympics, Asian Games and World Championship medals in the holy river but refrained after being convinced by Khap and farmer leaders who sought five days to address their grievances.