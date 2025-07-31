Why is PM not denying Trump's claims?

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is 'refusing to unequivocally' deny United States President Donald Trump's India-Pakistan ceasefire claims that have been made '30 times' as he is on a 'very weak wicket and has much to cover up'.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said PM Modi cannot state that Trump is lying about his role in bringing about a ceasefire between India and Pakistan as if he does so, the American leader will lay bare the truth.

The Opposition party took a swipe at Modi after Trump repeated his claim about playing a role in bringing about a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, saying the American leader is coiled around the PM 'like a snake' and 'hissing bitter truths' into his ear.

Asked about Trump's latest remarks repeating his claims and that India is preparing to face higher US tariffs between 20 and 25 per cent, Gandhi said, "It is obvious, the Prime Minister has not said that Trump is lying. It is obvious what has happened. Everyone knows, he is not able to say it. That is the reality."

"If the Prime Minister says it then he (Trump) will say openly and will lay bear the truth so that is why the PM is not able to say anything," the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

Gandhi said Trump is making the remarks to put pressure on the Indian government for the trade deal. "Now, you see what kind of trade deal happens," he told reporters in the Parliament House complex.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the PM doesn't have the guts to tell Trump that he is lying and it seems that 'daal mein kuch kala hai (there is something fishy)'.

"Our policy has been that we have never accepted any sort of mediation by a third party in negotiations and it is unacceptable to us even today. Why did they agree, what were the reasons, they should tell the country," Kharge told reporters in the Parliament House complex.

"He (Modi) did not even take Trump's name even once in his two-hour speech.