Why was Op Sindoor stopped abruptly, asks Priyanka

New Delhi: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, asking the absence of any security personnel in the Baisaran Valley in Pahalgam where the terror attack took place, despite the knowledge that thousands of tourists visit the spot.

While participating in a special three-day discussion in the Lok Sabha on “India’s strong, successful and decisive Operation Sindoor in response to the terror attack in Pahalgam", she lauded the bravery of the Indian Armed Forces but did not hold back from questioning the Centre’s narrative on Kashmir.

The Wayanad MP further slammed the government for not taking responsibility for the terror attack and called for accountability on the Pahalgam massacre, saying the responsibility of citizens’ safety and security lies with the country’s Prime Minister, Home Minister and Defence Minister. She took a dig at PM Modi saying that leadership is not just about taking credit but also taking responsibility.

“Leadership is not just about taking credit, but responsibility also needs to be taken… First time in the history of our country, this happened that the war was stopped abruptly. This is reflective of the irresponsibility of our Prime Minister," Gandhi said.

She asked whether it is not responsibility of the PM, the Home Minister, the Defence Minister, and the National Security Advisor to ensure people’s security. “Did the government not know thousands of tourists go to Baisaran Valley… why there was no security there? Why were they left at God’s mercy? Was no government agency in the know that such a dastardly terror attack is going to happen and a plot is being hatched in Pakistan," she asked. “It is a big failure of our government and intelligence agencies. Who will take responsibility of this? Has anyone resigned? They keep talking about past but who will answer about what is happening in present," she said.

The Wayanad MP also accused the Central government of consistently evading questions, saying it shows no sense of accountability to the people. “The truth is that they have no place for the public in their heart. For them, everything is politics, publicity," she claimed.