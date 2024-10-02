Wildlife criminal sentenced to 3-yr RI

Bhubaneswar: The Court of Judicial Magistrate First Class, Harabhanga, Boudh, has convicted a wildlife criminal to three years rigorous imprisonment and slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 for trading in leopard skin.

The STF sources here on Tuesday said the court convicted Goutam Behera of Nuasahi village in Kandhamal district under various sections on Monday.

The STF apprehended the accused on January 20 near Ranipathar village in Boudh district and recovered a leopard skin from his possession while he was waiting to deliver it to a customer. The leopard skin was sent to the Wildlife Institute of India, Dehradun, for biological and chemical examination. The results confirmed the authenticity of the skin.

This is the ninth case of STF where the accused persons were convicted under the Wildlife Protection Act.The STF, a specialised wing of Odisha Police, targets organised crime and wildlife offences within the State.