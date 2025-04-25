Live
- TGSWREIS Opens Intermediate First-Year Admissions for 2025–26 in 239 Residential Colleges
- KSRTC Contract Conductor Arrested After Video Shows Harassment of Woman Passenger
- Adobe Expands Firefly AI With New Image Generators and Creative Tools
- BIS Seizes ₹2.5 Crore Worth of Non-Compliant Products; Educates E-Commerce Warehouse Staff
- India’s passenger vehicle volume to scale fresh high in FY26, utility cars to lead
- Net services suspended in parts of Rajasthan's Jhalawar after wedding murder violence
- Another fire breaks out at Satavahana University in Karimnagar
- High tension at Telangana–Chhattisgarh border as security forces advance into Maoist strongholds
- Sri Gururaja English medium students excel in SSC results
- AIMIM secures victory in Hyderabad MLC election with 63 votes
Will avenge every drop of blood, says Raj CM
Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said on Thursday the country will avenge every drop of blood shed in Pahalgam, where terrorists...
Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said on Thursday the country will avenge every drop of blood shed in Pahalgam, where terrorists killed 26 tourists, including Neeraj Udhwani (33) of Jaipur.
CM Sharma paid his floral tributes to the mortal remains of Udhwani, which reached the city Wednesday night.
“This is a heart-wrenching tragedy. The culprits behind this heinous act will not be spared,” CM Sharma stated.
“The entire nation stands united in anger and sorrow. We will avenge every drop of blood that was shed in this attack,” he said.
The incident has sparked widespread outrage, calling for stricter actions and tougher decisions to combat terrorism.
“The people are extremely disturbed and angry. Hard decisions have already been taken, and even tougher ones will follow if necessary,” CM Sharma said.
“Amid security concerns, some tough decisions have already been taken. The Indus Water Treaty has been suspended.
This is the need of the hour...The sentiments of our countrymen must be respected, and national security will always come first,” he said. People gathered in large numbers to pay their respects, and queues formed outside the residence of Neeraj Udhwani, who was shot dead by terrorists in Pahalgam.
Offering condolences, an official added, “I pray to God to give strength and support to Neeraj’s family in this unimaginable time of grief.”The nation continues to grieve the loss of an innocent life to terror, and pledges to stand strong against such cowardly acts. trong reactions have poured in from across the state and the country. Leaders and citizens alike have condemned the attack, calling it a barbaric act that has shaken the nation.