Will convert crisis into opportunity says union minister Nitin Gadkari

New Delhi: Turning 'crisis into opportunity', India needs renewed focus on infrastructure in the wake of the damage caused by COVID-19 and talks are on with state governments to re-start highway construction projects where migrant labourers can be gainfully employed, union minister Nitin Gadkari said.

In a videoconference, the Road Transport, Highways and MSME Minister said talks are on with state governments for facilitating safe return of migrant labourers, an estimated 20 lakh of whom are in shelters pan-India."I had a meeting with road sector officials.

Work can be re-started at projects with condition that adequate measures are taken for safeguard against coronavirus. We have to follow guidelines. At some places, collectors have given permission, some not.

We are doing a follow up along with the chief secretaries of the states," Gadkari said. He said an estimated about 20 lakh migrant labourers are stuck in shelters or have gone back to villages and in view of the Disaster Management Act being in place, district collectors can take a decision on it.

"As I have said and believe, we can turn any problem into opportunity, we need to focus on highways building with renewed vigour…Highways sector has faced much obstacles due to coronavirus.

In coming years we will have to give the highest priority to the infrastructure sector. To accelerate the economy, infrastructure is needed," Gadkari said.

He said plans are afoot to boost the highways sector. A committee has already been set up, he said, adding that work needs to be commenced on a war footing on highway projects, including the Rs 1 lakh crore Delhi-Mumbai new expressway which would usher in development of backward and far-flung areas of Rajasthan, Haryana, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

Reiterating that the government has saved a massive Rs 16,000 crore on land acquisition as it is on a new alignment, the minister urged companies to come forward for setting up manufacturing hubs and clusters along the highway to boost economic growth.

Besides, work on some other stretches also needs to be accelerated, like the Dehradun-Haridwar highway in view of the upcoming Kumbh Mela as it would not be possible to widen the highway during the event, the minister said.

He said there are six-seven flyovers which are required to be built on the Dehradun-Haridwar highway and talks are on with the state government officials for permission to start work while following all norms, including social distancing and sanitisation to prevent COVID-19.