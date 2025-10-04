Will cross any border to protect citizens: Rajnath

Hyderabad: He said innocent people were killed in the Pahalgam terror attack by being identified by their religion, but India did not see religion when it conducted surgical strikes against Pakistan.

Hyderabad : Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday asserted that the NDA government has demonstrated, through 2016 surgical strike, 2019 Balakot airstrike and the recent Operation Sindoor, that the country can cross any border whenever necessary to protect citizens and safeguard India's unity and integrity.

Speaking at 'JITO Connect' organised by Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO) here, he said innocent people were killed in the Pahalgam terror attack by being identified by their religion, but India did not see religion when it conducted surgical strikes against Pakistan.

“The government only targeted terrorist centres to punish those responsible for the Pahalgam terrorist attack. We never attacked any military or civilian establishment there. If we wanted, we could have done that earlier, but we did not,” he said.

According to Singh, the central government’s focus on boosting military and economic power is not aimed at domination but to safeguard the ideals rooted in religion, faith and human values which are reflected in Bhagwan Mahavir’s teachings.

“When it comes to India’s glory and dignity, we never compromised. Whether it is 2016 surgical strike, 2019 airstrike or 2025 Operation Sindoor, we have proved that we will cross any borders, whenever there is a need, for the cause of India’s unity and integrity and for protecting the life of every citizen and the country,” he said.

The Minister highlighted India’s dramatic rise in defence exports, which have surged from Rs 600 crore in 2014 to over Rs 24,000 crore in 2025. Expressing confidence in future growth, he projected that exports would cross Rs 50,000 crore by 2029. “From Tejas fighter jets to Akash missiles and Arjun tanks, our armed forces are increasingly being equipped with Made-in-India defence products,” he noted.

He hailed the recent agreement to procure 97 Light Combat Aircraft from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, boasting over 64 per cent indigenous content, as a landmark in India’s journey towards Aatmanirbharta. “Today, India manufactures everything from toys to tanks. We are rapidly progressing towards becoming the world’s manufacturing hub,” he said, adding that India is poised to become the “Factory of the World”.

Turning to economic growth, Singh stated that India is currently the world’s fourth-largest economy and is expected to reach a GDP of $7.3 trillion by 2030. Citing International Monetary Fund projections, he said India is on track to become the second-largest economy by Purchasing Power Parity (PPP) by 2038.

The Minister also paid tribute to eminent Jain figures such as Dr Vikram Sarabhai, Dr DS Kothari, Dr Jagdish Chandra Jain, and Dr Meenakshi Jain, whose contributions continue to inspire the nation. He lauded the government’s efforts to preserve Jain heritage, including the repatriation of over 20 stolen Tirthankara idols and the recognition of Prakrit as a Classical Language of India.

The union minister urged citizens to embrace the teachings of Lord Mahavira - non-violence, truth, and Aparigraha - as guiding principles in India’s march toward becoming a developed nation by 2047.

The Defence Minister also said the Jain community, which constitutes only 0.5 per cent of India’s population, is contributing 24 per cent of the tax to the national exchequer.

Saying the Jain community is known for hard work, he noted that the Jain community’s philosophy is deeply rooted in Indian culture, and its history is an invaluable lesson in India’s spiritual and cultural journey.

Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy, Telangana IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, state BJP president N Ramchander Rao attended the event.