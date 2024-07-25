Will put pressure on govt to get legal guarantee for MSP: Rahul

Live
New Delhi: The INDIA bloc will put pressure on the government and ensure that the farmers get a legal guarantee for MSP, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said on Wednesday after he met a delegation of farmer leaders in the Parliament House complex. The delegation comprised 12 farmer leaders from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka. It apprised Gandhi of the issues being faced by the farmers.
"Our manifesto promised a legal guarantee for MSP. We have done a full assessment and it is feasible. We had a meeting and it was decided that we will have a discussion with INDIA bloc leaders and will try and put pressure on the government to ensure that the farmers get a legal guarantee for MSP," Gandhi told reporters after the meeting. Later, in a post on X, the former Congress chief said, "Legal guarantee for MSP is the right of farmers. INDIA will ensure that they get this right."