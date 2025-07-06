Will quit politics if PM Modi is not forced to leave Varanasi seat in 2029: Ajai Rai

Seeking votes for the 2027 Assembly election, Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai on Sunday claimed that he would quit politics if Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not forced to run away from the Varanasi seat in 2029.

Addressing a gathering in Pindra Assembly constituency in Varanasi, Rai said, “You help us win the 2027 election and you will see that the power of your vote will force PM Modi to run away from Varanasi in 2029,” he said.

“I am announcing from this platform that I will quit politics if PM Modi is not forced to leave Varanasi in 2029 after our victory in 2027,” said Rai.

“I assure you we will come to power, despite setbacks,” he said, attacking the rival party for creating a wedge between communities.

He was speaking at the launch of a book on former legislator Comrade Udal in the presence of former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel and other INDI bloc leaders.

The Uttar Pradesh Congress chief sought votes for the Congress in the 2027 Assembly election and told voters that their support for the party in the upcoming Assembly election would pave the way for PM Modi’s exit from Varanasi in the next parliamentary election.

“People who are working to divide society on caste lines and creating wedge between Hindu and Muslim will also be dealt with,” he said.

Alleging the use of unfair means for getting a BJP legislator elected in 2022 from Pindra Assembly segment – which Rai himself lost by coming third behind the runners-up the from BSP, the UP Congress President claimed that even the 2024 Lok Sabha election would have become tough for PM Modi had the Congress won this Assembly seat in 2022.

He also referred to the reduced margin of PM Modi’s victory from Varanasi in 2024 and said, “The voters of Sat Gaon in Banaras brought down PM Modi’s victory margin in 2024 and I would have won that Lok Sabha election had I been also won the 2022 Assembly poll,” he said.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha election, PM Modi polled over 6.12 lakh votes while his nearest rival Ajai Rai of Congress got over 4.60 votes. In 2019, PM Modi got over 6.74 lakh votes as compared to the runner-up from the Samajwadi Party, Shalini Yadav, who polled over 1.95 lakh votes.