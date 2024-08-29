Will raise girls' marriage age, if we form govt: Delhi Congress chief

New Delhi: Congress's Delhi unit chief Devendra Yadav on Thursday lauded Himachal Pradesh's Prohibition of Child Marriage Bill and promised that if his party forms a government in the national capital, then it will also take a similar step.

The Himachal Pradesh Assembly on Thursday passed a bill that increases the minimum age of marriage for women from 18 to 21 years in order to support gender equality and opportunity for higher education.

Devendra Yadav also mocked the Delhi Aam Aadmi Party government's "AAP ka vidhayak, aap ke dwaar" (AAP's legislator, on your doorstep) campaign, saying: "Now, after 11 years, they have got the time to reach out to the people and ask about their needs."

The AAP announced on August 26 that the party will launch a campaign ahead of next year's Assembly election, where party, MLAs will hold mandal and booth-level meetings in each constituency to discuss the present scenario and the the party-led government's work in the last 10 years that it has been in power.

Attacking the AAP government further the Congress leader said: "They work on the formula of 3C (Corruption, Commission, and Cheat). But, it is our duty to expose this."

"The situation of Delhi hospitals is really bad. 18 hospitals were required but they only opened 3 hospitals in the national capital," he said.

Devendra Yadav also criticised the Delhi government for not opening further Mohalla Clinics and said, "They have only opened 533 clinics. You will see animals inside them.. the clinics are very unhygienic."

He strongly condemned the AAP for promising to open more than 500 schools but they opened only 82. The situation in the Delhi schools is not up to mark as students are not getting good results, he added.

The AAP has been in power in Delhi since 2013, when it dethroned the Congress led by Sheila Dikshit which had been governing the national capital for three successive terms since 2013. Though its first regime, formed with the support of the Congress, soon collapsed, it came to power on its own in the 2015 Assembly elections, with a record majority of 67 in the 70-member Assembly, and retained power in the 2020 polls, though its majority dipped slightly to 62.