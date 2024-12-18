Live
Will send ONOE Bills to Parl panel, says Shah
New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah told the Lok Sabha that the government was ready to send the One Nation One Election (ONOE) Bills to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for a broader consultation, saying it was suggested by Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself.
Shah's statement came amid an uproar in the Lok Sabha as Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal tabled the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, and the Union Territories Law (Amendment) Bill, 2024, to enable simultaneous polls.
"When One Nation One Election Bills came up in Cabinet, Modi said this should be referred to the Joint Committee of Parliament. There should be a detailed discussion over it at every level," said Amit Shah in the Lok Sabha.