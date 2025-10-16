Will sharpen campaign against organised criminals: Har DGP

A day after assuming charge as Haryana Director General of Police, O P Singh on Wednesday issued a message to people, spelling out his priorities. He promised “safety that is felt, day and night, in every village, town and city”.

Singh said that in the coming days, Haryana Police will sharpen its campaign against organised criminals, strengthen the anti-narcotics drive and take effective steps for women’s safety.

He assured people that in every decision, their safety and dignity will come first.

“I will be accessible. I will listen. I will act. Our success will be measured not by announcements but by safer streets, quicker response, fair investigations. And the trust visible on your faces,” Singh said in the message.

He said courage and service are Haryana’s identity.

“With the support of the Haryana government, the dedication of the police force and the participation of the people, we will uphold the law with firmness, compassion and complete integrity,” he stated.

O P Singh, a 1992-batch IPS officer, has been assigned the “additional charge of DGP Haryana during the leave period of Shatrujeet Kapur.”

Kapur was sent on leave as Opposition mounted attack on the state government after his name featured in the final note of Inspector General Y Puran Kumar, who allegedly shot himself dead at his Chandigarh residence on October 7.

“Haryana is my workplace and my children’s birthplace. l accept the responsibility of DGP Haryana with humility and a clear pledge -- in every decision, your safety and your dignity will come first,” Singh said in his message to people.

He added that decades in uniform have taught him that public trust is built by listening, strengthened by swift action, and sustained by fair justice.

“I will hold myself and the entire police force to this standard,” he said.

“Our priorities are simple and people-centred: Safety that is felt, day and night, in every village, town, and city,” the DGP said.

He listed out priorities that included “respectful conduct and service (every police station will function like a service centre); prompt

and fair action against

organised crime, drug trafficking and crimes against women and children; technology in the service of people, stronger forensics, faster response, and transparent case updates; professional and sensitive maintenance of law and order while respecting democratic rights; zero compromise on internal integrity, strict action against corruption, and protection and respect for honest officers.”