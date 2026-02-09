Will step down whenever Sangh asks me to: Bhagwat

Mumbai: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said he would step down from his post whenever the organisation wants him to, adding that he continues to work despite his age because the Sangh has asked him to.

Speaking at a programme in Mumbai to mark the centenary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Bhagwat said, “There is no election to the post of RSS chief. Regional and divisional heads appoint the chief. Generally, it is said that after turning 75, one should work without holding any post.”

“I have completed 75 years and informed the RSS, but the organisation asked me to continue working. Whenever the RSS asks me to step down, I will do so. However, retirement from work will never happen,” he added.

Bhagwat also said there had not yet been a situation in the RSS’s history where someone had to be retired, adding that the organisation “extracts work till the last drop of blood from its volunteer”.

The RSS chief said the organisation had lagged behind in promoting itself, maintaining that excessive campaigning leads to publicity and eventually arrogance, adding that “one needs to protect oneself from it”.

Bhagwat said that the Sangh’s work was about inculcating “sanskar” (values) and not about campaigning. “We have lagged behind in promoting ourselves. Excessive campaigning leads to publicity and then arrogance.

One needs to protect oneself from it. Publicity should be like rainfall, adequate in timing and quantity,” he said, adding that the RSS was carrying out outreach initiatives.