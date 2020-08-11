Will try to win hearts of rebel MLAs: Ashok Gehlot

Jaipur: After the resolution of the crisis arising out of rebellion by Congress MLAs owing allegiance to Sachin Pilot, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said that he would try to know their grievances and then try to win them over.

Gehlot was speaking to the media before leaving for Jaisalmer, where MLAs from his camp are staying, to chair a Congress Legislature Party meeting.

"As the Chief Minister, it is my responsibility to win the hearts of my MLAs if they have any cause to be annoyed with me. We will try to figure out what all promises were made to them and why they have grudges," he said.

Gehlot pointed out that a 3-member committee has been formed by the Congress high command to look into the grievances of MLAs.

However, Gehlot parried the question about his opinion on Pilot's return to the Congress fold as the Chief Minister had earlier dubbed his once-deputy 'nikamma' and 'nakara' (incompetent, worthless).

Pilot, who was sacked as Deputy Chief Minister and PCC chief in July, is returning to state capital Jaipur from Delhi via road after meeting the party leadership and will be welcomed at different places en route by his supporters.

The Chief Minister also attacked the BJP, saying that all their plans and projections have failed badly.

"Imagine their situation -- they hired 3 planes which remained grounded as the MLAs refused to fly to a new place. They also wanted to take their MLAs for camping; that also could not be done. A meeting of MLAs scheduled to be held at a hotel on Tuesday has also been cancelled. Look, how they have fallen flat," he remarked.

Gehlot said that he owes a lot to the Congress MLAs who stayed for a month in hotels and not even one of them joined the rival camp. "I have told them that I will be obliged to them for life," he added.

He asserted that the Congress government in Rajasthan will complete its 5-year term and return to power again in the next Assembly elections.