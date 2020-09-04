With 83,341 new corona cases, India's tally reaches 39L

New Delhi: With 83,341 fresh coronavirus infections in 24 hours, India's tally mounted to 39,36,747 on Friday, while the death toll climbed to 68,472 with 1,096 more fatalities, said the Health Ministry.cr

Out of total confirmed cases, 8,31,124 are the active cases, while a total of 30,37,151 have recovered from the virus so far. With 66,659 recoveries in a day, the recovery rate has increased to 77.15 per cent.

The number of patients recovering is on a steady rise over the past several months. As the daily recoveries increase, India has registered more than 60,000 recoveries each day, eighth day in a row.

"Less than two per cent of the active cases are on ventilators; two per cent is in ICUs; and less than 3.5 per cent are on oxygen support. This is due to early detection, early hospitalisation and effective clinical management based on the Standard Treatment Protocol," the Health Ministry said.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with a total of 8,43,844 cases and 25,586 deaths; followed by Andhra Pradesh with 4,65,730 cases and 4,200 deaths. Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal, and Bihar come next.

According to the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India conducted a record 11,69,765 tests in a single day on Thursday, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 4,66,79,145.

On the global front, India still remains the third worst hit nation with the Covid-19 pandemic while the US and Brazil lead the board with 6,149,265 and 4,041,638 total cases, respectively. India is a lakh cases short of crossing Brazil.