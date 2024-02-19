With Rs 13,375 cr project launch, PM Modi set to give major boost to

Live
Just In
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to give a major impetus to the education sector on Tuesday by launching many big-ticket projects, to the tune of Rs 13,375 crore.
The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for several projects across the country and also inaugurate three new IIMs in the country -- IIM Jammu, IIM Bodh Gaya and IIM Visakhapatnam.
Other projects include launch of permanent campuses of IIT Bhilai, IIT Tirupati, IIT Jammu, IIITDM Kancheepuram; Indian Institute of Skills (IIS), Kanpur; and two campuses of Central Sanskrit University - at Devprayag (Uttarakhand) and at Agartala (Tripura).
The move comes as ground-breaking step for upgrading and developing education and skilling infrastructure across the country.
PM Modi will also inaugurate 20 new buildings for Kendriya Vidyalaya (KVs) and 13 new Navodaya Vidyalayas (NVs) buildings across the nation.
He will also lay the foundation stone of 5 Kendriya Vidyalaya campuses, one Navodaya Vidyalaya campus and 5 multipurpose halls for Navodaya Vidyalayas across the country.