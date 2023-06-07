Live
Woman commits suicide in J&K after failing civil service exams
Highlights
A woman allegedly committed suicide on Wednesday in Srinagar city after she failed to qualify in the civil service exams conducted by the UT's public service commission (PSC).
Srinagar: A woman allegedly committed suicide on Wednesday in Srinagar city after she failed to qualify in the civil service exams conducted by the UT's public service commission (PSC).
Reports here said that a 24-year old woman committed suicide in Nowhatta area of Srinagar
She fell unconscious after which she was shifted to the hospital where doctors declared dead.
She was upset after she failed in the PSC exam for the civil services, reports added.
Police has registered a case in this incident and investigation has been started.
